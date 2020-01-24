Hazmat situation reported near Shell-Geismar plant

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are currently responding to a hazmat situation near the Shell-Geismar plant in Gonzales.
Highways 30 and 72, both at Ashland Road, were shut down around noon on Jan. 24. Shell-Geismar is located on Ashland Road between Highway 30 and Highway 75.
Officials report there is a leak on the backside of the chemical plant. The roads were closed out of an abundance of caution.
A hazmat team, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and parish officials are monitoring the situation.
