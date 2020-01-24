Four-alarm fire reported on St. Charles Avenue; 2 taken to the hospital

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Fire Department is responding to a four-alarm fire near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and First Street, according to the city.
The fire was reported under control at around 12 p.m. Two patients were transported to the hospital and are in fair condition, according to a report by the city.
The city tweeted that traffic is closed from St. Charles Avenue to Jackson Avenue.
No other information has been provided. More information will be added here.
