FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry weather until Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local area will see a brief chance to dry out once again. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day Friday.
It will be an enjoyable weather day to get outside as afternoon temperatures will be comfortably cool in the low to mid 60°s.
Expect a chilly overnight, but freezing temperatures won’t be an issue. Frost also shouldn’t be an issue as morning lows Saturday dip into the upper 30°s.
Skies will start the day clear Saturday, but clouds will begin to stream in overhead by lunchtime. Expect a sun/cloud mix by late afternoon with highs reaching the mid 60°s.
An area of low pressure will be moving through the Gulf of Mexico Sunday. This will bring widespread rain coverage to the local area Sunday morning. Grab the umbrella for early religious services. Temperatures will remain cool thanks to the clouds and rain.
Sunday won’t be a total washout as rains will be more miss than hit for Sunday afternoon and evening as the low-pressure system exits.
Monday is dry with temperatures near normal.
An upper-level disturbance will bring scattered rains back to the local area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain this time around.
A very slight cool down will occur to end the work/school week as we keep a slight mention of rain in the forecast. By the following weekend, temperatures will be very comfortable and the weather will be dry.
