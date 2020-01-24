FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry for Saturday, then rainy Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a beautiful Friday under the sunshine. Even with the afternoon breezes, afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s made for a great day to close out the work week.
Skies will remain clear through Friday evening with temperatures falling through the 50s. The region remains under mainly clear skies through the night and into early Saturday morning, setting the stage for a wake-up chill as sunrise temperatures dip into the upper 30s for the capital area. Saturday afternoon temperatures will return to the low 60s for metro Baton Rouge, with clouds slowly returning to the area during the latter half of the day. The Storm Team is expecting skies to become mostly cloudy across the WAFB area by or before the evening hours.
An area of low pressure organizing along the Texas coast Saturday will be heading east across the Gulf through the weekend. A few showers could reach the WAFB region before midnight, but the bulk of the rain does not arrive until Sunday morning.
Fortunately, the main storm energy with this system will remain over the Gulf. While there could be a few inland t-storms in the area Sunday, especially near and along the coast, the Storm Team is not concerned about severe weather. In addition, rain totals should be very manageable, with the latest model runs suggesting most of the WAFB region will receive 0.5″ of rain or less during the day.
After a wet morning, most of the rain should be east of the viewing area by the mid to late afternoon, although, the Storm Team cannot rule out a couple of light showers lingering into the evening.
Monday, Jan. 27 stays dry, as does most of Tuesday, as we await our next rainmaker. That’s scheduled to arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday, delivering scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Another round of rain moves into the viewing area Friday, but that should leave us with a dry weekend to open the month of February.
