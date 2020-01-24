FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry for Saturday, then rainy Sunday

Skies will remain clear through Friday evening with temperatures falling through the 50s. The region remains under mainly clear skies through the night and into early Saturday morning, setting the stage for a wake-up chill as sunrise temperatures dip into the upper 30s for the capital area. Saturday afternoon temperatures will return to the low 60s for metro Baton Rouge, with clouds slowly returning to the area during the latter half of the day. The Storm Team is expecting skies to become mostly cloudy across the WAFB area by or before the evening hours.