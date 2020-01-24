Baker City Court now offering amnesty program for those with bench warrants

The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. to help defendants get their bench warrants recalled. Call the Baker City Court at 225-778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. or the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding bench warrant against you in Baker.