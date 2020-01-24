Baker City Court now offering amnesty program for those with bench warrants

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker City Court is now offering an amnesty program for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1.
The program is being offered Feb. 8 through 28. Through the program, the bench warrant will be recalled without the defendant having to first pay the normal bench warrant recall fee. The defendant will then be given a new court date and more time to pay any outstanding fees. However, the program does not reduce outstanding fees.
Notwithstanding, the defendant will have time to pay any outstanding fees and then will not have an outstanding bench warrant for their arrest.
The clerk’s office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. to help defendants get their bench warrants recalled. Call the Baker City Court at 225-778-1866 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. or the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to find out if you have an outstanding bench warrant against you in Baker.
