WANTED: Man accused of taking car without owner’s consent

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of stealing a car in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Investigators believe David Chambliss, 34, unlawfully took a Mazda CX9 car from a residence in East Baton Rouge Parish without the owner’s consent.
The vehicle has since been returned to the owner, however, Chambliss remains at-large.
Chambliss is described as 6′2″ tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted on the charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with any information about Chambliss is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from the Crime Stoppers website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.
Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
