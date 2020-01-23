Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers

In this Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo, an egret looks for food along Valhalla Pond in Riverview, Fla. On Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, the Trump administration announced one of its most momentous environmental rollbacks, removing federal protections for millions of miles of the country's streams, arroyos and wetlands. (Source: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)