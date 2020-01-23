St. George FD buys four rescue boats thanks to donation from Firehouse Subs

By Nick Gremillion | January 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 12:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is getting a big boost thanks to Firehouse Subs.

The company's public safety foundation is awarding the district nearly $25,000 to buy four aluminum rescue boats and a transport trailer.

Baton Rouge-area Firehouse Subs owner Josh Culbreth (left) presents St. George Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton (right) with a donation check of nearly $25,000 at the Firehouse Subs on Siegen Lane on Jan. 23, 2020. (Source: WAFB)

This presentation was at the Firehouse Subs store on Siegen Lane earlier this morning.

Those boats are ready for emergency deployment and will help first responders in the event of another widespread weather event like the 2016 flood.

