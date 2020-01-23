St. George FD buys four rescue boats thanks to donation from Firehouse Subs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is getting a big boost thanks to Firehouse Subs.
The company's public safety foundation is awarding the district nearly $25,000 to buy four aluminum rescue boats and a transport trailer.
This presentation was at the Firehouse Subs store on Siegen Lane earlier this morning.
Those boats are ready for emergency deployment and will help first responders in the event of another widespread weather event like the 2016 flood.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.