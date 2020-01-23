Spanish-Style Grillades and Gravy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grillades were first created by butchers in early Louisiana as they prepared a freshly killed pig. Settlers from Spain heavily influenced this popular version of grillades. The olives, olive oil, and fresh herbs give this recipe a distinctly Mediterranean character.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 (2-pound) round steak
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ cup olive oil
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced bell peppers
¼ cup minced garlic
2 tbsps flour
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice
½ cup sliced black olives
3 cups beef stock
2 tbsps chopped basil
1 tsp chopped thyme
½ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
Method:
Cut round steak into 3-inch squares and pound lightly. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
In a cast iron skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Brown round steak on all sides. Remove and keep warm.
Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to skillet if necessary. Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted.
Blend in flour until smooth.
Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes with juice, and black olives. Pour in stock and blend well.
Add basil and thyme, then season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
Return round steak to skillet and bring mixture to a rolling boil. Reduce to simmer, cover, and cook 1–1½ hours or until meat is fork-tender. Use additional stock or water during cooking process if necessary.
NOTE: If desired, you may wish to finish cooking the grillades in sauce by bake, covered, in a 375°F oven for 45 minutes or until meat is fork-tender.
Once tender, add green onions and parsley. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve over hot, buttered grits.
