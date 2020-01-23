SLU looks to extend streak vs NW State

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Demons have scored 74.6 points per game and allowed 73.9 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 63.6 points scored and 83.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TY: Brewer has connected on 35.7 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He's also made 61.2 percent of his free throws this season.