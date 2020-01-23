Remains of Richland Parish man missing since 2012 identified

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says the remains of a man missing since 2012 have been found, according to KNOE in Monroe, La.
According to the sheriff's office, a hunter found human remains north of Baskin in November of 2019. The remains were sent for testing and identification. On January 22, those remains were confirmed to be those of Joshua Charles Berry of Rayville in Richland Parish. Berry was last seen on September 13, 2012.
Law enforcement says they met with the family after the remains were found and discussed a possible match to Berry due to the proximity of the remains to where his truck was found in September 2012. The evidence was found about a half-mile across Watson Road from where the truck was found.
In a news release posted online, Sheriff Kevin Cobb said, “We will continue to review evidence as it becomes available and follow any new leads that arise in addition to information previously reported. I can’t imagine a family not knowing the whereabouts or welfare of their loved one. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Berry.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 435-4505.
