Pier 1 on Perkins in Baton Rouge reportedly closing
By Rachael Thomas | January 23, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 3:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pier 1 Imports is closing its Baton Rouge location on Perkins Road after the company announced in early January that it would be closing hundreds of stores across the country.

While no specific list of store closures has been released, it appears stores are being removed from the company’s site. When one searches for store locations in Baton Rouge, the only location now listed is the one on Bluebonnet Boulevard at the Mall of Louisiana.

