Man arrested after allegedly breaking down door to house, threatening to shoot those inside with shotgun

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is now behind bars after allegedly breaking down the door to a home and threatening to shoot the five people inside with a shotgun.
The arrest report states the incident happened Jan. 22 just before 11 p.m. in the 8600 block of Scenic Highway. Several officers were sent out to the home and upon their arrival, reportedly heard a single gunshot. A few minutes later, officers reportedly saw a man, later identified as Rickey Taplin, 31, standing in the doorway of the house holding a shotgun. Taplin then closed the door and went back inside.
Not long after, Taplin reportedly came out of the house and was taken into custody. Officers cleared the home and found no one else inside. They did however reportedly find a spent 12 gauge shotgun shell near the door. A live 12 gauge shotgun shell was also reportedly found on the couch. Officers then report finding a 12 gauge shotgun (Winchester 1200 model) in the attic near the door.
Police say the five victims were found inside a nearby home and said Taplin kicked in the front door of their home and came in, shotgun in hand. The victims claim Taplin threatened to shoot them, then left the house and went back to his house across the street. The victims reported to police that Taplin shot once and then closed the door to their house.
Taplin is charged with home invasion, illegal discharge of a firearm, aggravated damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted first degree murder (five counts), and misrepresentation during booking.
