LSU baseball ranked No. 12 in USA Today Baseball Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team has been ranked No. 12 in the 2020 USA Today preseason baseball coaches poll.
LSU will begin the year among Top 15 teams in the nation for the ninth straight year. In other preseason polls released over the past few weeks, LSU is ranked No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 11 by D1 Baseball and No. 14 by Baseball America.
Preseason workouts for the Tigers will begin Friday, Jan. 24 and open the 2020 season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, taking on Indiana in Alex Box Stadium.
LSU is one of nine Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the USA Today 2020 preseason Top 25, along with No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Florida, No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 23 Ole Miss.
USA Today 2020 Preseason Coaches Poll
Rank School (2019 record)
1. Vanderbilt (59-12)
2. Louisville (51-18)
3. Texas Tech (46-20)
4. Georgia (46-17)
5. Arkansas (46-20)
6. Mississippi State (52-15)
7. Miami (Fla.) (41-20)
8. UCLA (52-11)
9. Auburn (38-28)
10. Florida (34-26)
11. Michigan (50-22)
12. LSU (40-26)
13. Arizona State (38-19)
14. Florida State (42-23)
15. Stanford (45-14)
16. North Carolina (46-19)
17. Oklahoma State (40-21)
18. North Carolina State (42-18)
19. East Carolina (47-18)
20. Duke (35-27)
21. Texas A&M (39-23)
22. Georgia Tech (43-19)
23. Mississippi (41-27)
24. Wake Forest (31-26)
25. Oregon State (36-20)
LSU Baseball Fan Fest will start at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Alex Box Stadium. This will give fans a look behind the scenes at the program. The event provides exclusive access to the baseball facilities and the opportunity to meet and get autographs from the 2020 LSU Tigers.
