Lawsuit to get decades worth of Baton Rouge traffic camera fines refunded moves forward despite city-parish efforts

The owners of cars that run red lights where cameras are placed are fined $117 immediately after the violation, then an additional $35 in late fees after 60 days and $15 more after 90 days. That money has been used by city officials to support salaries for more than 50 Baton Rouge police officers, according to The Advocate. Records show in 2016, tickets and fines brought in more than $2.3 million. In 2015, the program made more than $2.6 million.