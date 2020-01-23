La. Senator John Kennedy introduces pro-life legislation to protect mothers, unborn children

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - Senator John Kennedy, R-La., has now introduced the Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act of 2020 in order to “protect the health of women and children," a release from his office states.
“It’s hard to imagine someone more in need of access to quality medical care than an expectant mother and her unborn child. The abortion industry cuts corners at the expense of vulnerable people, and the Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act would ensure that women have easy access to vital protective care. I’m thankful to partner with my friend Andy Biggs in this effort to save and improve lives and encourage my colleagues in both chambers of Congress to support this legislation,” Kennedy said.
The act would require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 15 miles of the medical officer where the abortion is being performed. It would also require abortion providers to tell patients where they can get followup care for any complications that may arise after an abortion.
Representative Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., also introduced the legislation in the House.
“Abortion providers refuse to accept the reality that an abortion is a serious medical procedure that should be treated with the same care and caution as any other surgery or medical treatment. Women deserve to have doctors and medical professionals who can provide quality care and quickly address any complications that may arise. Requiring doctors and abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges and to maintain safe and clean clinics should be common sense measures that face little opposition,” Biggs said. “I am grateful to Senator Kennedy and his partnership in introducing this important legislation.”
In addition to the Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act of 2020, Sen. Kennedy also introduced the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act of 2019 (PRENDA). His office says at this time, only nine states in the country have outlawed abortions based on the unborn child’s sex. Sen. Kennedy says PRENDA would protect unborn children in the 41 remaining states who do not have such a law.
