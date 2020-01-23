Former BREC commissioner to be inducted into Parks and Rec. Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carroll Breeden, a former BREC commissioner, will have his legacy permanently cemented into Louisiana Parks and Recreation history.
A special ceremony will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the downtown Baton Rouge Hilton hotel at 7 p.m.
“Carroll was an amazing man who put his community service at the top of his life list, only behind his family,” his wife, D’Ann said in a statement.
Breeden was a commissioner for BREC from 2001 until 2007.
Breeden’s children, grandchildren, and two brothers will be in attendance as the LPRA honors his life’s work.
Breeden was tragically killed in 2017 when accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe opened fire on him outside of his home in Pride, Louisiana.
Sharpe was found guilty in December of shooting and killing Brad DeFrancheschi, one of his four suspected victims.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.