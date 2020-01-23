FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread, partially heavy rains through the afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little extra drive time will be a good idea this morning.
Light to moderate rainfall showing up on First Alert Doppler radar covers the majority of SE LA and SW MS.
The morning commute may be a bit challenging, but at least we’re not looking at any severe weather.
Expect off-and-on again rain throughout the morning, lasting in the late afternoon/evening hours.
Temperatures are a bit warmer than yesterday, topping out in the mid 60°s.
Clearing skies overnight with a low of 44°.
Nice weather to wrap up the week; mostly sunny skies and mild for your Friday and an afternoon high in the low/mid 60°s.
