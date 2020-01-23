FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Saturday, wet Sunday on the way for weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a wet first half to Thursday, most WAFB neighborhoods enjoyed a break from the rains as the main shield of precipitation moved through the region a bit more rapidly than we anticipated Wednesday. There could still be an isolated light shower or two into the early evening, but the core of the rains has moved east of the WAFB viewing area and that means a mostly dry Thursday evening commute.
While the rains will have moved out of the area, clouds will linger through the evening and into the night. However, the Storm Team expects skies to be clearing from west to east by, or even before Friday’s sunrise with blue skies and sunshine dominating through the better part of Friday. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for metro Baton Rouge. It gets breezy at times through the day, with Friday afternoon highs in the low 60s.
The forecast remains dry Saturday. Early risers will have a cold morning start under mainly clear skies, with morning minimums in the upper 30s for the Red Stick. Saturday afternoon temperatures will return to the low 60s with clouds building back over the region during the latter half of the day.
A disturbance forming along the Texas coast Saturday will track eastward across the northern Gulf Sunday. That system brings rain back into the viewing area from early Sunday morning through midday and the early afternoon. Severe weather is not a concern at this point and most WAFB neighborhoods can expect under 0.5” of rain for the day, although totals could be a bit higher along the Louisiana coast.
Monday looks dry, but a cold front is expected to sweep through the region from late Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing a third round of rain to the area in less than seven days. The extended outlook for the following Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (Jan. 30 through Feb. 1) suggests an unsettled pattern continues for the rest of next week on the back side of the mid-week cold front.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.