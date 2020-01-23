FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Saturday, wet Sunday on the way for weekend

While the rains will have moved out of the area, clouds will linger through the evening and into the night. However, the Storm Team expects skies to be clearing from west to east by, or even before Friday’s sunrise with blue skies and sunshine dominating through the better part of Friday. Daybreak temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for metro Baton Rouge. It gets breezy at times through the day, with Friday afternoon highs in the low 60s.