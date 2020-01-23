Coroner: Could take weeks to determine what killed boy in JPSO custody

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - An initial autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning to help determine the death of the 16-year-old special needs boy who died in the custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office said more testing is required before it can determine the exact cause of death.
Deputies say they responded to a call for help accusing the 16-year-old of violently attacking his 53-year-old father at a business in Metairie.
Investigators say when they arrived, they noticed the father had multiple bite wounds, including some to his face.
As deputies arrested the 16-year-old, they say he remained violent and bit the arresting officer.
Workers at the business said the boy was developmentally disabled, but one of their most beloved customers.
Officials still need blood tests, heart and brain studies and other information before determining the exact cause of death.
A spokesman for the coroner’s office said that could take weeks.
