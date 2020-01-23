Baton Rouge woman wins new roof from Garcia Roofing and WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman has a new roof thanks to Garcia Roofing and WAFB.
Latrennia Goins says she and her family have lived with leaks and other big issues for the last five years at least.
She says they've been trying to get this done forever.
Goins was hesitant but ended up entering the Santa Did My Roof contest put on by Garcia Roofing and WAFB.
“Oh my god badly needed it, seriously, cause it's leaking like in two or three rooms, and I really needed it,” Goins said.
Goins also said she, her husband, and two kids will be a happier, drier family.
