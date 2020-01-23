Baton Rouge saw more foreclosures in 2019 than almost anywhere else in the country

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new report on the housing market paints a bleak picture for Baton Rouge.
More people in the area had a tougher time keeping up with mortgage payments in 2019 than almost anywhere in the country. Baton Rouge is bucking a national trend in which foreclosures are falling. In fact, compared to 2018, 2019 was worse for Baton Rouge borrowers than any other metro area for its size in the country.
The foreclosure process generally starts when one falls three to six months behind on loan payments. There’s some thought this could be related to layoffs in the Baton Rouge area, such as Georgia Pacific, and more people were unemployed in 2019 than in 2018.
WAFB’s Matt Houston talked with one loan officer Thursday, Jan. 23 who says this might be part of a larger spending problem.
<19:03:45: “It’s so easy to pick up your phone and go to Amazon and spend money. I can tell you from looking at bank statements all day, people are not saving money like they used to. Those teaching patterns that were in the past have kind of faded," said Jeff Owens, LoanDepot loan consultant.
Keep in mind, more young people who haven’t taken those sorts of classes or learned from their parents are now of home-buying age.
There are a couple of simple ways you can protect yourself though. Matt Houston will talk about those tonight on 9News at 6.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.