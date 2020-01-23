Ayana Mitchell named LSWA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball senior Ayana Mitchell has been named the Louisiana Sportswriter Association Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her performance last week against No. 10 Mississippi State and No. 11 Kentucky.
The redshirt senior currently leads the nation with a 72.2 field goal percentage and was the leading scorer for the Tigers in both games. She has averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and shot 80.0 percent from the field.
In a 64-60 road loss at then-No. 10 Mississippi State on January 16, Mitchell recorded the 35th double-double of her career with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the near-upset of the Bulldogs. She was 10 of 12 from the field and added two assists and three steals to her stat line.
In the 65-59 home victory against then-No. 11 Kentucky on January 19, the Conyers, Georgia native was the top scorer among five LSU players to reach double figures with 15 points. Mitchell also grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot while shooting 6-of-8 from the field.
LSU has a midweek bye this week and returns to action Sunday, Jan. 26 at No. 23 Tennessee in Knoxville at noon. The game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
