Accused grandmother beater out of jail, back in same home as victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman accused of physically abusing a 93-year-old woman is back in the same home as the alleged victim after being arrested and posting a $1,500 bond, an outraged relative says.
Graphic video that captured the alleged incident shows the 93-year-old woman being repeatedly beaten with a belt, police records say.
The victim’s grandson, who posted the video to Twitter, wants to know how the accused is being allowed back in the same home.
Based on the video, Baton Rouge Police arrested Lottie E. Morgan, 57, on Jan. 12 and charged her with cruelty to persons with infirmities.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage of alleged abuse
“The complainant displayed a video of the caregiver whipping the victim with a belt and verbally abusing her,” the Affidavit for Probable Cause arrest report says. “Officers located bruises on the 93-year-old female and transported the Defendant to 1st district for booking paperwork.”
Morgan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison.
Judge Kelly Balfour set bail during Morgan’s initial appearance in court on January 13, records show.
