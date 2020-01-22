74-year-old woman beaten with gun during home invasion

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A suspect wearing a ski mask beat a 74-year-old woman with a gun during a home invasion, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Police say it happened Jan. 13 just after midnight at a home on highway 424.
The suspect, dressed in all black and wearing gloves and a ski mask over his face, forced his way into the bedroom of the woman who was watching five sleeping children at the time.
The intruder, who was armed with a pistol, demanded money from the victim. When she told him there was no money in the house, he threatened to kill her and took her late husband’s 12 gauge shotgun from a gun cabinet in the bedroom.
As he was getting the shotgun, the woman attempted to flee the bedroom. That’s when police say he struck her in the back of the head with the pistol, causing an injury which required medical treatment.
The intruder fled the home.
Any person with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or go online at www.crimestoppersgno.org to leave information.
