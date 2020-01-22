WANTED: Man accused of stealing $1,400 in goods from Lowe’s in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing $1,400 in merchandise from the Lowe’s home improvement store in Gonzales on Jan. 17.
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a black New Orleans Saints hoodie, tan pants, and black high-top shoes. The suspect was last exiting a black Chevrolet Cruze car.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to APSO’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
