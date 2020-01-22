UAB looks for home win vs Southern Miss

LEADING THE CHARGE: Sophomores Gabe Watson and Tyler Stevenson have led the Golden Eagles. Watson is averaging 12.8 points while Stevenson is putting up 11.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Blazers have been led by Tavin Lovan and Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who have combined to score 20.8 points per contest.GIFTED GABE: Watson has connected on 26.9 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.