TODAY: Zion Williamson to make long awaited debut against the Spurs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Pelicans fans rejoice!.
Zion Williamson will make his long awaited debut Wednesday night in New Orleans against the Spurs.
The number one overall draft pick will finally get to play after his rehab from knee surgery.
It’s been a series of highs and lows for Pelicans fans.
First, trading away star Anthony Davis for Brandon Ingram and company., then winning the draft lottery and grabbing Zion 1st overall, then watching him get hurt and seeing the team go on a 13 game losing streak.
But recently the arrow has been pointing up with the Pels winning 11 of their last 16 games and the emergence of Brandon Ingram.
Speaking at practice Tuesday, Zion said the rehab has been frustrating, but his main focus has been to get healthy and ready to play in the big leagues.
Zion won’t be on a hard minutes restriction Wednesday night, but of course the coaches will be keeping a close eye to see how he looks out on the court against the Spurs.
