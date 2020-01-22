St. Amant man arrested in Fla. after allegedly making threat against Ascension Parish school employees

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man from St. Amant is now behind bars after allegedly making a verbal threat against employees at GW Carver Primary School on Jan. 21.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say during the investigation, Brandon Henry, 26, was identified as the person who made the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, there was an increased police presence at the school Wednesday, Jan. 22.
APSO says Henry was found Wednesday afternoon in Bay County, Fla. and was arrested on charges of terrorizing, reckless operation of a vehicle, and improper telephone communication.
Henry will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail upon extradition.
