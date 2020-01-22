Republic Fiance presents JDRF with $150K donation check

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fight against type one diabetes got a big boost today in Baton Rouge.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation got a check for over $150,000 from Republic Finance.
The organization says this money will go a long way to better their cause.
“It works for outreach it works for technology bettering technology for all children not just in Louisiana but nationwide,” Jill Joffrion, JDRF Executive Director of the Louisiana Chapter, said.
The JDRF also raises diabetes awareness through the year, like with their annual diabetes walk.
