4 racehorse deaths at New Orleans track spark concern

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An animal advocacy group in Washington D.C. is criticizing a New Orleans racetrack after four thoroughbred racehorses there were euthanized in a 10-day span.
Officials at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course didn’t specify why the animals were euthanized but said each case is being investigated. Fair Grounds officials say the deaths were “unfortunate and most unusual."
Advocacy group Animal Wellness Action says the number of deaths in the short span is why the group is supporting a bill that would set a standard for drugging racehorses. Fair Grounds officials say the bill is controversial but they do agree with medication reform.
