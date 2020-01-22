Member of Central Park Five celebrates MLK Day at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued Tuesday night (Jan. 21) at LSU.
Yusef Salaam, one of the five teens wrongly convicted in the Central Park jogger case, addressed students and community members at the student union. He spoke at length about the case and how it has shaped him into the man he is today.
“I look at where I’m at and all of the things that I’ve gone through and I realize that God’s plan and God’s hand was all up in it,” said Salaam.
He hopes others can learn from what he went through and use it to motivate them to succeed.
All five men were later exonerated after DNA evidence was brought to light in the Central Park jogger case. Since his release more than 20 years ago, Salaam has become a family man, father, poet, activist, and inspirational speaker.
