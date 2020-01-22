LSU softball previews 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team held its annual media day on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with local media in the new Mike Moore Performance Center.
Head coach Beth Torina addressed the media, previewing the 2020 season. Aliyah Andrews, Amanda Doyle, and Maribeth Gorsuch did individual interviews. The squad also participated in a conditioning workout and held an intrasquad scrimmage.
Andrews and Shelbi Sunseri were also named to the Preseason All-SEC team as well.
The Tigers finished the 2019 season with a 43-19 overall record after falling to Minnesota in the Minneapolis Super Regional. The squad is returning 16 players to the 2020 squad and welcoming seven newcomers to the roster.
LSU will kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, Feb. 6 at home in Tiger Park against Central Arkansas before hosting their annual Tiger Classic. The Tigers welcome in Oklahoma State and Florida A&M in the first weekend. LSU will host three other nonconference tournaments, four SEC weekend series and eight-midweek contests against state and regional opponents.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.