LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips to sign autographs at Dick’s Sporting Goods Wednesday

The event will be held at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Mall of Louisiana, located at 9330 Mall of Louisiana Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Wristbands are required to enter. Organizers say 300 wristbands will be distributed to fans on a first come, first served basis starting at 9 a.m. Also, only items bought from Dick’s or the complimentary player card will be signed. No outside items will be autographed, organizers say.