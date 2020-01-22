Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WOMAN ARRESTED-CHILD RAPE
Sheriff's office: Louisiana woman charged in children's rape
SULPHUR, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been arrested on rape charges after authorities say Instagram conversations revealed inappropriate sexual contact with young children. News outlets reported Tuesday that 18-year-old Lakien D. Perry, of Sulphur, was charged with seven counts of first-degree rape, 20 counts of sexual battery and pornography involving a juvenile. Officials say Perry provided a live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy. The sheriff's office says Perry also had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT
Court takes another look at Native American adoption law
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court is taking a new look at a law giving preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the Indian Child Welfare Act in August. Opponents of the 1978 law sought and got a re-hearing. On Wednesday, the full 16-member court is to hear arguments. Opponents of the law called it an unconstitutional race-based intrusion on states' powers to govern adoptions. American Indian groups say the law helps protect and preserve Native American families.
EUTHANIZED RACEHORSES-ADVOCACY GROUP
4 racehorse deaths at New Orleans track spark concern
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An animal advocacy group in Washington D.C. is criticizing a New Orleans racetrack after four thoroughbred racehorses there were euthanized in a 10-day span. Officials at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course didn't specify why the animals were euthanized but said each case is being investigated. Fair Grounds officials say the deaths were “unfortunate and most unusual." Advocacy group Animal Wellness Action says the number of deaths in the short span is why the group is supporting a bill that would set a standard for drugging racehorses. Fair Grounds officials say the bill is controversial but they do agree with medication reform.
PROTECTED TURTLES-LAWSUIT
Lawsuit filed to protect turtles in Mississippi, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two environmental groups have sued the Trump administration, saying it has failed to protect two species of turtles found in Mississippi and Louisiana under the Endangered Species Act. The Center for Biological Diversity and New Orleans-based Healthy Gulf want endangered or threatened status for the Pearl River map turtle and the Pascagoula map turtle. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature says both are endangered. The U.S. Justice Department says it's reviewing the suit. Map turtles are also called sawbacks because their shells have a central ridge that sometimes develops saw-like points.
FALSE STATEMENT-SENATOR
Ex-Louisiana state senator pleads guilty to federal charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana state senator has pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federal agency about a Hurricane Katrina recovery loan. The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports that Wesley Bishop was accused of lying to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by claiming certain individuals were tenants at his rental property that was renovated with federal dollars through the Road Home program. But officials say the people were not Bishop's tenants. Bishop received a $188,000 forgivable loan to renovate and rent the apartments. The New Orleans Democrat wouldn't have to pay back the loan if he agreed to keep the rent at agreed-upon low prices for 10 years. But the Sewerage and Water Board says the building hasn't had an active water meter since 2013.
MARDI GRAS PARADE CHANGES
New Orleans Mardi Gras parades to avoid collapsed hotel site
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two major New Orleans Mardi Gras parades will alter their traditional routes to avoid the site of the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel that crumpled in October, killing three workers and injuring dozens more. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the intersection beside New Orleans’ historic French Quarter where the hotel was being built has been blocked since Oct. 12, when the upper floors collapsed. Demolition of the site isn't set to begin until after Mardi Gras on Feb. 25. Both the Endymion parade and the Zulu parade will navigate around the Canal Street blockage. The city hasn't announced route changes for any other parades.
SCHOOL THREAT-ARREST
Baton Rouge student accused of making terrorizing threat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a high school student was arrested after making a threat against a school. News outlets report a 14-year-old from Lee High School in Baton Rouge was arrested Tuesday and charged with terrorizing. The decision to charge him came after a meeting attended by the student, his family, school officials and deputies. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office say the boy made an electronic threat over the weekend which prompted heightened security. An East Baton Rouge Parish school system spokeswoman says the threat was of a “general nature” and didn't name the school.
AUDUBON ZOO-LION CUBS
New Orleans zoo celebrates births of 2 lion cubs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans zoo is celebrating the birth of cubs to lions which came to the zoo from Oregon and Illinois. The Audubon Zoo says in a news release that 4-year-old Kali gave birth Jan. 11 to three cubs, and two of them survived. Kali and two other females came to New Orleans in March from the Peoria Zoo in Illinois. The father, 4-year-old Arnold, is from Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon. He arrived in February. Audubon Zoo official Steve Marshall says the birth is a huge success for the lion species survival plan.