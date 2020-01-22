THE INVESTIGATORS: Man facing animal cruelty charges in Ascension has violent crime in his background

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The man facing 33 counts of animal cruelty in Ascension Parish remains locked up after deputies discovered dozens of dogs living in awful conditions on his property.
The 9News Investigators have learned this is not the first time deputies responded to that same home about the dogs. Records show Tommy West was facing a bench warrant back in 2018 after an anonymous complaint was made about vicious dogs. During their investigation, deputies determined he did not have proper documentation or vaccines for the animals. Deputies were brought back out to the home later that year when West allegedly cut one of his neighbors with a rusty machete after they got into an argument about the dogs.
“We don’t know what started the argument. We don’t know necessarily how the argument finished, but obviously with that arrest and him going to jail on those charges, but we don’t know the extent of what they were arguing about," said Allison Hudson, public information officer for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
All of the dogs were taken to Cara’s House in Ascension Parish. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter is looking into how things got so out of hand and will have an update on the dogs in this 9News investigation tonight at 10.
