THE INVESTIGATORS: Man facing animal cruelty charges in Ascension has violent crime in his background

The 9News Investigators have learned this is not the first time deputies responded to that same home about the dogs. Records show Tommy West was facing a bench warrant back in 2018 after an anonymous complaint was made about vicious dogs. During their investigation, deputies determined he did not have proper documentation or vaccines for the animals. Deputies were brought back out to the home later that year when West allegedly cut one of his neighbors with a rusty machete after they got into an argument about the dogs.