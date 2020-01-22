High school football player dies after attempted armed robbery in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A senior high school football and soccer player for Comeaux High School in Lafayette has died after being shot during an armed robbery attempt.
Matthew Carter, 17, died on Jan. 22, according to KATC-TV.
Lafayette police say they found Carter suffering from a gunshot wound in his vehicle around 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 100 block of North Meyers Drive.
Two teens, ages 13 and 14, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for Carter’s death, KATC reports.
The suspects, whose identities have not been released, also face charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The Lafayette Parish School System has sent grief counselors to Comeaux High School.
KATC reports Carter’s father is the coach of Comeaux’s boys’ soccer team.
Carter’s family released a statement on Jan. 22 about his death:
"It is with great sadness we announce that our Matthew has passed away. Thank you to all of our family, friends, teammates and the community for holding Matthew in prayer during the devastating tragedy our family has endured. These last few days we have been surrounded by the most heartfelt compassion and care, there is no way we can ever repay what everyone’s done for us.
Today Matthew left this world with a final and fitting act of love for others. He was always there for someone in need and now even in death, he will continue to give to others by donating his organs, making him not only our hero but also a hero to many others.
Our lives will be forever changed, please hold us in your hearts and prayers as we begin the hardest journey we will ever travel. Pray with us as we remember our beautiful boy Matthew and all he means to so many.
We would like to extend our love and sincere thanks to the staff of Lourdes Hospital, especially the ICU who worked so hard for our Matthew.
With love,
The Carter Family."
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Carter family.
WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.