Flames tear through apartment complex on N. Acadian

By Mykal Vincent and Liz Koh | January 22, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 6:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An apartment complex on North Acadian Thruway went up in flames in Wednesday morning.

The East Inn by Daystar apartments are located right across the street from St. Mary Baptist Church, between Zion and Cain Streets.

Several families were inside the two-story building when the fire began, sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 22.

One resident says there are 20 units on both floors. They do not believe it was fully occupied. According to one resident, everybody was able to be evacuated once firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

