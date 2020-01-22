FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moving in overnight; storms expected Thursday

On Tuesday, the Storm Team noted the mixed signals from our extended range forecast guidance for the Sunday outlook. Both the American (GFS) and the European (ECMWF or Euro) models showed a disturbance forming in the western Gulf and moving eastward Sunday. However, Tuesday’s runs of the GFS kept the rains over the northern Gulf. By contrast, the Tuesday runs of the Euro had rains spreading over the WAFB area as the system tracked to the east.