FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moving in overnight; storms expected Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a cloudy, cool, and occasionally breezy Wednesday afternoon with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s for many WAFB neighborhoods. While the majority of WAFB communities stayed dry through the afternoon, regional radar showed rains to the west were making slow but steady progress towards the viewing area.
Rains will move into the WAFB region Wednesday evening with widespread coverage expected overnight and into Thursday.
A storm system will move across the Bayou State Thursday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the entire WAFB region. Both the morning and evening commutes could be a wet mess. Most of the rains, moving from east to west, should be coming to an end Thursday evening, although we could still have a few lingering, light showers into Thursday night.
While the Storm Team cannot rule out the potential for one or two strong to severe storms Thursday, a widespread severe weather outbreak is very unlikely. Plan for 0.5” to 1” of rain for the event with locally higher totals. Those numbers could result in some local ponding and standing water on area roads, but rivers and canals should be fine with no significant flooding.
Skies should be clearing Friday morning, giving way to a mostly sunny Friday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s Saturday, but after a nice morning under fair skies, clouds will be returning Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of our next round of rain.
On Tuesday, the Storm Team noted the mixed signals from our extended range forecast guidance for the Sunday outlook. Both the American (GFS) and the European (ECMWF or Euro) models showed a disturbance forming in the western Gulf and moving eastward Sunday. However, Tuesday’s runs of the GFS kept the rains over the northern Gulf. By contrast, the Tuesday runs of the Euro had rains spreading over the WAFB area as the system tracked to the east.
Wednesday’s updated runs of the GFS now show better agreement with the Euro, with rains moving into south Louisiana for both models. Hence, the Storm Team forecast now sets rain chances on Sunday at 50% to 60%, compared to the modest 20% posted for Sunday in the Tuesday Storm Team forecasts.
Sunshine returns Monday, with a mainly dry Tuesday to follow, but the extended range guidance suggests yet another storm system will be headed for the Lower Mississippi Valley around mid-week.
