FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After cold start, rains to move in, intensify overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Increasing clouds will keep it on the chilly side today, with highs only reaching the low 50°s. While we're likely to see overcast skies by late morning, most of us get through the daylight hours dry.
Rains will arrive this evening though, initially starting out as light showers. But the intensity will likely pick up a bit overnight into Thursday morning and you should be prepared for a wet commute to start out tomorrow. The slight bit of good news is that it won't be as cold as Thursday morning temperatures bottom out in the upper 40°s to low 50°s.
Rains will continue off and on Thursday until a cold front moves through late in the day. By the time it's all said and done, rain totals will likely average around an inch or so for most of the area.
Dry and pleasant weather settles in for a couple of days in the wake of the front for Friday and Saturday, but a chance of showers returns to the forecast on Sunday in association with an upper-air disturbance.
The extended forecast points toward a dry start to next week, but rain chances return during the latter part of the week. Overall, temperatures also look to be a bit milder for the final week of January.
