Expect road closures at certain railroad crossings in Ascension Parish this week
Several railroad crossings will be closed between Jan. 22 and 24 in Ascension Parish so crews can perform maintenance on the tracks. (Source: WWBT/File)
By Nick Gremillion | January 22, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:13 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development want to warn drivers of closures at certain railroad crossings from Jan. 21 through Jan. 25.

The railroad crossings will be closed so crews can perform maintenance on the railroad tracks.

Officials advise drivers to use alternate routes. Detour signs will be in place.

Jan. 22

  • La. 73
  • La. 74
  • New River Street (Gonzales)
  • Ascension Street (Gonzales)

Jan. 23

  • Coolidge Avenue (Gonzales)
  • Felix Avenue (Gonzales)
  • Purpera Road (Gonzales)

Jan. 24

  • La. 30
  • Railroad Street (Sorrento)

Jan. 25

  • La. 621

