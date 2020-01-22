Economist says LSU’s national championship season was a boost to Baton Rouge’s economy

Tigers went 15-0 for first time in school history

Economist says LSU’s national championship season was a boost to Baton Rouge’s economy
LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Matt Houston | January 22, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 3:27 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Economists say LSU’s national championship season has already put a little extra money in many of your pockets.

During a typical LSU season, one study shows folks from outside Baton Rouge spend around $120 inside the capital region each gameday.

That translates to about $3 million dollars each year in local sales tax revenue alone.

RELATED STORIES:

But the economist who crunched those numbers says this year folks are probably pumping even more money into the local economy because of LSU’s success.

"There's a sense - just a happy sense - that causes people to go to restaurants more. To celebrate. It just opens up the pocketbooks and that has a tendency to be really good for the economy, as well," Loren Scott, a Baton Rouge economist, said. LSU says its football team's success has also led more high schoolers to apply to the university.

The school says it saw a five percent bump in applications during the middle of January, compared to a typical two-week period.

WAFB’s Matt Houston will have more LSU’s historic football season and its economic impact tonight on 9News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.