Economist says LSU’s national championship season was a boost to Baton Rouge’s economy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Economists say LSU’s national championship season has already put a little extra money in many of your pockets.
During a typical LSU season, one study shows folks from outside Baton Rouge spend around $120 inside the capital region each gameday.
That translates to about $3 million dollars each year in local sales tax revenue alone.
But the economist who crunched those numbers says this year folks are probably pumping even more money into the local economy because of LSU’s success.
"There's a sense - just a happy sense - that causes people to go to restaurants more. To celebrate. It just opens up the pocketbooks and that has a tendency to be really good for the economy, as well," Loren Scott, a Baton Rouge economist, said. LSU says its football team's success has also led more high schoolers to apply to the university.
The school says it saw a five percent bump in applications during the middle of January, compared to a typical two-week period.
