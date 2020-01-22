DON’T FALL FOR IT! Authorities across country warn of text scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are warning people about a new twist on an old text scam.
Messages with bogus website links are being disguised as delivery notifications from companies such as Amazon and FedEx.
This is absolutely happening in the Tucson area as a KOLD News 13 employee received the below fake text earlier this week.
When clicked, some of the bogus links will download software that allows others access to your information, including personal data.
Other links will take you to a customer satisfaction survey that promises a free gift for completing the survey. The catch is that the site asks for a credit card number in order to receive the free item. The scammer will take that information to make unauthorized charges on your account.
It is NEVER a good idea to click on unfamiliar links and you can always block the sender.
If you are unsure about a message, contact the company directly through their website or over the phone.
Phishing is a common practice in which criminals try to get your personal information by posing as a legitimate entity. Smishing is doing the same thing through short messaging service (SMS) or texts.
