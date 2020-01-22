3 in custody after heroin bust in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people are now in custody as part of a drug investigation in Iberville Parish after recent heroin overdoses in the Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon areas.
Sheriff Brett Stassi says the following people have been arrested thus far:
Fredrick Aughey, 45, of Plaquemine
- Distribution of schedule II narcotics
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
Christiane Seabolt, 45, of Baton Rouge
- Distribution of schedule II narcotics
Jason Trent, 44, of Pikenton, Ohio
- Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
- Introduction of contraband into a penal institution
The investigation is ongoing.
