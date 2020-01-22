3 in custody after heroin bust in Iberville Parish

From left to right: Fredrick Aughey, DOB: 5/14/1974, Christiane Seabolt, DOB: 8/13/1974, and Jason Trent, DOB: 9/18/1975, are all charged in connection with a heroin bust in Iberville Parish. (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas | January 21, 2020 at 8:26 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 8:26 PM

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three people are now in custody as part of a drug investigation in Iberville Parish after recent heroin overdoses in the Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon areas.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says the following people have been arrested thus far:

Fredrick Aughey, 45, of Plaquemine

  • Distribution of schedule II narcotics
  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics

Christiane Seabolt, 45, of Baton Rouge

  • Distribution of schedule II narcotics

Jason Trent, 44, of Pikenton, Ohio

  • Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics
  • Introduction of contraband into a penal institution

The investigation is ongoing.

