EBR Metro Council to replace Barbara Freiberg

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City leaders are expected to replace former District 12 councilwoman Barbara Freiburg at the Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 22.
Freiberg was sworn into the Louisiana House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 13 during a swearing in ceremony before Governor Edward’s inauguration.
The vacant seat must be filled within 20 days by law.
Several people have applied for the seat:
- Christopher Boggs
- Rose Carey
- Jorge Ferrer
- Marston Fowler
- Makenzie Ledet
- Tania Nyman
- Jennifer Racca
- Elvin Sterling
- Messiah Ward
The interim councilmember will serve until the November elections.
