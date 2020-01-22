40 Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing, including one in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Forty Bed Bath & Beyond stores across the country are closing, including one in Baton Rouge.
USA Today says the company shared with them the list of stores closing on Tuesday, Jan. 21. One of the stores closing is the location on Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. The store is located at 9001 Florida Blvd.
The Cortana Mall location is the only store in Louisiana slated for closure, according to the list.
The other Bed Bath & Beyond location in Baton Rouge, located on S Mall Drive, will remain open.
