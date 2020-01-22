All signs point to Amazon distribution center being built in South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A site plan for the South Baton Rouge Distribution Center received unanimous support from the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission Tuesday evening.
The plan calls for a 111,918 square foot distribution center off I-10 behind the Bethany Church crosses.
All signs point to the distribution center is an expansion of Amazon in Baton Rouge. The developer, Seefried Industrial Properties, Inc. has built three Amazon centers in the past, along with several other large distribution centers.
A reporter with WAFB reached out to Seefried about the plans, the developer would not comment, citing a non-disclosure agreement with the owner.
WAFB also reached out to EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office. A representative said the development was “exciting” and “a huge economic development for the area.” He would not confirm the project was Amazon, only pointing to the projects Seefried has completed in the past.
Originally it was thought Amazon had plans to develop the Cortana Mall. A source told WAFB, Amazon plans to build the distribution center in south Baton Rouge and continue moving forward with its plans to develop the Cortana Mall into another distribution center.
Stephanie Riegel with the Daily Report told WAFB she believes Amazon would operate a smaller, regional distribution center in South Baton Rouge that would complement a larger, state-wide center at the Cortana Mall.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more on this story on 9News at 5 and 6.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.