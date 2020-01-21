VIDEO: Audubon Zoo welcomes two new lion cubs

NEW ORLEANS, (WVUE) - The Audubon Zoo welcomed two cute lion clubs this week. They were born on Saturday (Jan. 11).
Animal care staff say mom and her two comes, who can be scene in a video bonding, are healthy and active.
“The cubs’ birth is a huge success for the Lion Species Survival Plan, which ensures healthy, genetically diverse populations of lions within Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions.
“I could not be more excited to be a part of such an important conservation milestone for this dwindling species,” says Vice President & Managing Director of Audubon Zoo and Audubon Park Steve Marshall.
Audubon opened the new lion habitat to the public on May 18, 2019 thanks to a generous donation from philanthropists Joy and Boysie Bollinger.
“We are overjoyed to hear the news of two new cubs at Audubon Zoo,” says Bollinger. “To see local conservation efforts work so successfully with this vulnerable animal is wonderful. We can’t wait for everyone to meet the expanded pride.”
African lions are an AZA SAFE Species, and as part of that distinction, AZA institutions are partnering with organizations in Africa to mitigate conflict between farmers and lions, increase monitoring of the lion population’s numbers, and address habitat loss.
