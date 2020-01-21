2 teens arrested after armed robbery of convenience store in Denham Springs

“Dedicated detectives following every lead and a solid tip from Livingston Parish citizens helped to solve this case. On January 17, 2020, we received information tied to the armed robbery. Our investigation then led us to 19-year-old Skyler Long and 18-year-old Jeremy Chapman. Evidence leads us to believe that Long entered the store and fired the shot. And, evidence points to Chapman driving Long to the store and helping him escape,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.