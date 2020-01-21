2 teens arrested after armed robbery of convenience store in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers are now in custody after reportedly robbing a convenience store in Denham Springs while armed.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office initially posted surveillance video of the incident to its Facebook page back on Dec. 17, 2019. The robbery happened Dec. 12 around 10 p.m. at a convenience store in the 10000 block of Springfield Road in Denham Springs.
“Dedicated detectives following every lead and a solid tip from Livingston Parish citizens helped to solve this case. On January 17, 2020, we received information tied to the armed robbery. Our investigation then led us to 19-year-old Skyler Long and 18-year-old Jeremy Chapman. Evidence leads us to believe that Long entered the store and fired the shot. And, evidence points to Chapman driving Long to the store and helping him escape,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Long is currently being held in Lee County, Alabama on drug and weapon charges. Long will be transported back to Livingston Parish once released from Lee County. No timeline has been given on when that may happen.
Chapman, however, is currently in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He has been booked on a charge of armed robbery. His bond is set at $100,000.
