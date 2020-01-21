8 suspects wanted in counterfeit currency cases in East Baton Rouge Parish

These eight suspects are wanted by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office in connection with counterfeit currency cases. (Source: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff | January 21, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 12:02 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in identifying eight individuals involved in counterfeit currency cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) released photos of the suspect individuals on the agency’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Baton Rouge Police Department, and the US Secret Service are requesting...

EBRSO said the individuals are wanted for questioning for negotiating counterfeit United States currency at various businesses in Baton Rouge.

The incidents happened between August and December 2019. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the United States Secret Service are also working on the cases.

Anyone who can help identify the individuals is urged to call EBRSO at 225-389-5009 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225)-344-STOP or (225-344-7867).

Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

